Realty Income Co. to Issue Jul 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a jul 22 dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of O opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

