Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00.

4/20/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

