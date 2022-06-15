Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00.
- 5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00.
- 4/20/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.
Shares of DXC opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
