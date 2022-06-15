Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Farfetch (FTCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH):

6/6/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.

FTCH stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,509,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,922. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

