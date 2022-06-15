Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/6/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/16/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,618. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

