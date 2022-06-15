Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.69. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 209,694 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

