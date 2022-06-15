Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.69. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 209,694 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.
Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
