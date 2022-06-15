Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 44,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,476,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Redfin’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

