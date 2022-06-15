Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Down 3.4%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 65,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,538,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $876.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.