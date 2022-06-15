Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

