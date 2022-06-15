Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

