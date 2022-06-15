Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $176.79.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

