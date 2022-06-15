Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,730 ($33.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,650 ($32.16) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Relx by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $9,836,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
