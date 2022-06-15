ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Buys $468,595.60 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,526,653.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SOL opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on SOL. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
