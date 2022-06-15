Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $725.64

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 725.64 ($8.81) and traded as low as GBX 663 ($8.05). Renew shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.05), with a volume of 94,922 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of £529.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 690.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 725.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 5.67 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

