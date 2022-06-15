RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.