Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foran Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foran Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

FOM has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

CVE:FOM opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$585.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.45. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.09.

About Foran Mining (Get Rating)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.