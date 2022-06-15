Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vincerx Pharma (VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ: VINC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $8.00.

6/7/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

