Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Shares of RY opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

