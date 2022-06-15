Research Analysts Set Expectations for Saputo Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.11.

TSE SAP opened at C$27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

