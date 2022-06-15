Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Critical Comparison

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Resources Connection alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than CannaSys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 9.19% 20.53% 13.29% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.95 $25.23 million $2.09 8.66 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Summary

Resources Connection beats CannaSys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CannaSys (Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.