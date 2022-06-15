Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE QSR traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 228,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

