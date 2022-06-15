Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

QSR opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $8,537,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

