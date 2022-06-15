Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,432,923 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

