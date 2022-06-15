Reviewing Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.21 $32.88 million $2.80 8.77 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.43 $6.92 million N/A N/A

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 25.31% 11.70% 1.08% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

