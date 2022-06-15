Reviewing System1 (NYSE:SST) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares System1 and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.10

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for System1 and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 0 0 2.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.41%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Volatility and Risk

System1 has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

