Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 87254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47.
Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.