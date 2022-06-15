Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 87254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47.

Get Revolution Beauty Group alerts:

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.