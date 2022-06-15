Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $79,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $199,997.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RZLT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,827. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.29. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.