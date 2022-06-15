RH (RH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RH (NYSE: RH) recently:

6/6/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $528.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $466.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $700.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $550.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $520.00.

6/3/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $450.00.

5/31/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $315.00.

5/16/2022 – RH is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.34. The company had a trading volume of 903,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average is $393.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

