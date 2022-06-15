Richard Danis Sells 5,718 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.25 and a 12-month high of 12.75.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.