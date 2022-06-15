Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $14.37. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 78,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.