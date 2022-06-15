Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.63

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.63 and traded as low as $28.42. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHUHF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

