Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 585,752.32 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,378,042.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.89. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of 4.25 and a one year high of 12.75.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
