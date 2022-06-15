Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,183,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 1,583,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,959.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS RTMVF opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

