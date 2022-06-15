RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.21 and last traded at $52.68. 15,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,475,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

