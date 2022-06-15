Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.60) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.53) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.11) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,555 ($67.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,705.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,496.11. The company has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.18), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,665.49).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

