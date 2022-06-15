Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 127,053 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $2,804,059.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,781,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,085,873.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $3,526,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

TALO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

