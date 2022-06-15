Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 27.30, but opened at 26.71. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 28.65, with a volume of 145,612 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.41.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is 58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 69.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 141.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,807 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 41.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.