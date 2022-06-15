Rob Wood Sells 98,781 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.63), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,642,553.34).

LON:ENT traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,381.50 ($16.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,572.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. Entain Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.34).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,308.13 ($28.01).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.