Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 950,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,589. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

