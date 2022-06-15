Robert W. Baird Boosts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $11.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s current price.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

LICY opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

