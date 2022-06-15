Robert W. Baird Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $29.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

NYSE CNM opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

