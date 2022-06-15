Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Atlantic Securities now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 361,743 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

