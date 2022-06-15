Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 459,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,123,676. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.