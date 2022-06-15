Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 544,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,123,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

