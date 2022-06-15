ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 5.1%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 41,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTEC. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 80,458 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

