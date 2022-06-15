Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 7378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.
The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)
