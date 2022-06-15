Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 7378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

