Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $200,192.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,621,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,347.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner purchased 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,040. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.