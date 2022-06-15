Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,409.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $20.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
