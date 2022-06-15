Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,409.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

