Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,638.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,275.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

