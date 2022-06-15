Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

