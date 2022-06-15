Roger Stott Buys 57 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($180.57).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Roger Stott bought 49 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($184.37).

Shares of AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 273.60 ($3.32). The company had a trading volume of 826,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,450. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 316.16. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

AJB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.92) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.85) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377 ($4.58).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

